Origin Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21 million.

The bank, based in Ruston, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $164.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.4 million, also beating Street forecasts.

