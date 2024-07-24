O’Reilly Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $622.8…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $622.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $10.55.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.95 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $40.75 to $41.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.6 billion to $16.9 billion.

