Option Care: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 7:20 AM

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH

