Open

The Associated Press

July 22, 2024, 10:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 545¼ 553½ 540¼ 546½ +3¾
Dec 570¼ 578¼ 565¾ 571¼ +3¼
Mar 589½ 598¼ 586 591½ +3
May 602 608 597¼ 603½ +4
Jul 605¼ 611½ 601¼ 606¼ +3
Sep 614¾ 622 612¼ 613¾
Dec 630 633½ 625¾ 631 +4
Mar 640¼ 640¼ 635½ 635½ ½
Est. sales 36,930. Fri.’s sales 100,773
Fri.’s open int 418,761
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 391 397½ 391 396¼ +5¾
Dec 405¼ 413 405¼ 411¾ +7
Mar 419 427¼ 419 426 +7½
May 428½ 437 428½ 436¼ +8
Jul 436¾ 444½ 435¾ 443½ +7¾
Sep 439¼ 446¾ 439¼ 446 +6¼
Dec 449 454 448¾ 453¼ +5
Mar 461¼ 464¼ 461¼ 464¼ +5
Jul 469 469 469 469 ¼
Dec 449 450¾ 449 450¾ +3¼
Dec 450 450 450 450 +2¼
Est. sales 166,988. Fri.’s sales 252,080
Fri.’s open int 1,582,877, up 2,159
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 336½ 342 336½ 339¼ +2½
Dec 325¾ 329½ 325¾ 329½ +3½
Est. sales 189. Fri.’s sales 403
Fri.’s open int 5,535
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1100½ 1115¾ 1100½ 1113½ +16¼
Sep 1041 1060¾ 1040¾ 1058¾ +22
Nov 1040¾ 1064¼ 1040½ 1063 +27
Jan 1055½ 1078¾ 1055½ 1077¼ +26¼
Mar 1066¾ 1089 1066¾ 1087½ +25¾
May 1076½ 1097¾ 1076¼ 1096¼ +25
Jul 1084 1105¼ 1083¾ 1103¾ +25
Aug 1090 1093 1089 1093 +17¾
Sep 1073¾ 1081½ 1073¾ 1081½ +23½
Nov 1062¼ 1079¾ 1061 1078¾ +22½
Nov 1073¾ 1073¾ 1072 1072 +13
Nov 1060 1060 1060 1060 +9
Est. sales 115,185. Fri.’s sales 156,347
Fri.’s open int 841,357, up 255
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 46.56 47.27 46.51 47.03 +.47
Sep 45.70 46.48 45.64 46.24 +.59
Oct 44.67 45.60 44.60 45.39 +.76
Dec 44.07 45.09 43.97 44.87 +.90
Jan 43.90 44.86 43.75 44.66 +.91
Mar 43.68 44.72 43.67 44.56 +.94
May 43.67 44.64 43.67 44.51 +.96
Jul 43.55 44.51 43.55 44.41 +.99
Sep 43.72 43.75 43.72 43.75 +1.04
Oct 43.23 43.24 43.23 43.24 +1.06
Dec 42.82 43.04 42.82 43.04 +1.08
Est. sales 67,667. Fri.’s sales 186,414
Fri.’s open int 572,775, up 7,408
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 336.80 342.30 336.80 341.60 +4.80
Sep 316.40 324.10 316.40 323.80 +7.20
Oct 306.00 315.00 306.00 314.80 +8.80
Dec 307.60 316.80 307.60 316.60 +9.10
Jan 309.30 317.60 309.30 317.40 +8.90
Mar 310.90 319.30 310.80 319.00 +8.20
May 314.70 321.60 314.70 321.60 +8.10
Jul 317.30 325.10 317.30 324.80 +7.70
Aug 322.10 325.70 321.60 325.50 +7.40
Sep 320.60 325.60 320.60 325.60 +7.50
Oct 321.00 324.30 321.00 324.30 +7.20
Dec 320.90 326.60 320.90 326.50 +7.10
Jan 324.40 327.00 324.40 327.00 +6.70
Est. sales 68,673. Fri.’s sales 135,626
Fri.’s open int 541,046, up 1,495

