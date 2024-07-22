CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|545¼
|553½
|540¼
|546½
|+3¾
|Dec
|570¼
|578¼
|565¾
|571¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|589½
|598¼
|586
|591½
|+3
|May
|602
|608
|597¼
|603½
|+4
|Jul
|605¼
|611½
|601¼
|606¼
|+3
|Sep
|614¾
|622
|612¼
|613¾
|+½
|Dec
|630
|633½
|625¾
|631
|+4
|Mar
|640¼
|640¼
|635½
|635½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 36,930.
|Fri.’s sales 100,773
|Fri.’s open int 418,761
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|391
|397½
|391
|396¼
|+5¾
|Dec
|405¼
|413
|405¼
|411¾
|+7
|Mar
|419
|427¼
|419
|426
|+7½
|May
|428½
|437
|428½
|436¼
|+8
|Jul
|436¾
|444½
|435¾
|443½
|+7¾
|Sep
|439¼
|446¾
|439¼
|446
|+6¼
|Dec
|449
|454
|448¾
|453¼
|+5
|Mar
|461¼
|464¼
|461¼
|464¼
|+5
|Jul
|469
|469
|469
|469
|—
|¼
|Dec
|449
|450¾
|449
|450¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|450
|450
|450
|450
|+2¼
|Est. sales 166,988.
|Fri.’s sales 252,080
|Fri.’s open int 1,582,877,
|up 2,159
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|336½
|342
|336½
|339¼
|+2½
|Dec
|325¾
|329½
|325¾
|329½
|+3½
|Est. sales 189.
|Fri.’s sales 403
|Fri.’s open int 5,535
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1100½
|1115¾
|1100½
|1113½
|+16¼
|Sep
|1041
|1060¾
|1040¾
|1058¾
|+22
|Nov
|1040¾
|1064¼
|1040½
|1063
|+27
|Jan
|1055½
|1078¾
|1055½
|1077¼
|+26¼
|Mar
|1066¾
|1089
|1066¾
|1087½
|+25¾
|May
|1076½
|1097¾
|1076¼
|1096¼
|+25
|Jul
|1084
|1105¼
|1083¾
|1103¾
|+25
|Aug
|1090
|1093
|1089
|1093
|+17¾
|Sep
|1073¾
|1081½
|1073¾
|1081½
|+23½
|Nov
|1062¼
|1079¾
|1061
|1078¾
|+22½
|Nov
|1073¾
|1073¾
|1072
|1072
|+13
|Nov
|1060
|1060
|1060
|1060
|+9
|Est. sales 115,185.
|Fri.’s sales 156,347
|Fri.’s open int 841,357,
|up 255
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|46.56
|47.27
|46.51
|47.03
|+.47
|Sep
|45.70
|46.48
|45.64
|46.24
|+.59
|Oct
|44.67
|45.60
|44.60
|45.39
|+.76
|Dec
|44.07
|45.09
|43.97
|44.87
|+.90
|Jan
|43.90
|44.86
|43.75
|44.66
|+.91
|Mar
|43.68
|44.72
|43.67
|44.56
|+.94
|May
|43.67
|44.64
|43.67
|44.51
|+.96
|Jul
|43.55
|44.51
|43.55
|44.41
|+.99
|Sep
|43.72
|43.75
|43.72
|43.75
|+1.04
|Oct
|43.23
|43.24
|43.23
|43.24
|+1.06
|Dec
|42.82
|43.04
|42.82
|43.04
|+1.08
|Est. sales 67,667.
|Fri.’s sales 186,414
|Fri.’s open int 572,775,
|up 7,408
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|336.80
|342.30
|336.80
|341.60
|+4.80
|Sep
|316.40
|324.10
|316.40
|323.80
|+7.20
|Oct
|306.00
|315.00
|306.00
|314.80
|+8.80
|Dec
|307.60
|316.80
|307.60
|316.60
|+9.10
|Jan
|309.30
|317.60
|309.30
|317.40
|+8.90
|Mar
|310.90
|319.30
|310.80
|319.00
|+8.20
|May
|314.70
|321.60
|314.70
|321.60
|+8.10
|Jul
|317.30
|325.10
|317.30
|324.80
|+7.70
|Aug
|322.10
|325.70
|321.60
|325.50
|+7.40
|Sep
|320.60
|325.60
|320.60
|325.60
|+7.50
|Oct
|321.00
|324.30
|321.00
|324.30
|+7.20
|Dec
|320.90
|326.60
|320.90
|326.50
|+7.10
|Jan
|324.40
|327.00
|324.40
|327.00
|+6.70
|Est. sales 68,673.
|Fri.’s sales 135,626
|Fri.’s open int 541,046,
|up 1,495
