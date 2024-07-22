CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 545¼ 553½ 540¼ 546½ +3¾ Dec 570¼ 578¼ 565¾ 571¼ +3¼ Mar 589½ 598¼ 586 591½ +3 May 602 608 597¼ 603½ +4 Jul 605¼ 611½ 601¼ 606¼ +3 Sep 614¾ 622 612¼ 613¾ +½ Dec 630 633½ 625¾ 631 +4 Mar 640¼ 640¼ 635½ 635½ — ½ Est. sales 36,930. Fri.’s sales 100,773 Fri.’s open int 418,761 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 391 397½ 391 396¼ +5¾ Dec 405¼ 413 405¼ 411¾ +7 Mar 419 427¼ 419 426 +7½ May 428½ 437 428½ 436¼ +8 Jul 436¾ 444½ 435¾ 443½ +7¾ Sep 439¼ 446¾ 439¼ 446 +6¼ Dec 449 454 448¾ 453¼ +5 Mar 461¼ 464¼ 461¼ 464¼ +5 Jul 469 469 469 469 — ¼ Dec 449 450¾ 449 450¾ +3¼ Dec 450 450 450 450 +2¼ Est. sales 166,988. Fri.’s sales 252,080 Fri.’s open int 1,582,877, up 2,159 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 336½ 342 336½ 339¼ +2½ Dec 325¾ 329½ 325¾ 329½ +3½ Est. sales 189. Fri.’s sales 403 Fri.’s open int 5,535 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1100½ 1115¾ 1100½ 1113½ +16¼ Sep 1041 1060¾ 1040¾ 1058¾ +22 Nov 1040¾ 1064¼ 1040½ 1063 +27 Jan 1055½ 1078¾ 1055½ 1077¼ +26¼ Mar 1066¾ 1089 1066¾ 1087½ +25¾ May 1076½ 1097¾ 1076¼ 1096¼ +25 Jul 1084 1105¼ 1083¾ 1103¾ +25 Aug 1090 1093 1089 1093 +17¾ Sep 1073¾ 1081½ 1073¾ 1081½ +23½ Nov 1062¼ 1079¾ 1061 1078¾ +22½ Nov 1073¾ 1073¾ 1072 1072 +13 Nov 1060 1060 1060 1060 +9 Est. sales 115,185. Fri.’s sales 156,347 Fri.’s open int 841,357, up 255 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 46.56 47.27 46.51 47.03 +.47 Sep 45.70 46.48 45.64 46.24 +.59 Oct 44.67 45.60 44.60 45.39 +.76 Dec 44.07 45.09 43.97 44.87 +.90 Jan 43.90 44.86 43.75 44.66 +.91 Mar 43.68 44.72 43.67 44.56 +.94 May 43.67 44.64 43.67 44.51 +.96 Jul 43.55 44.51 43.55 44.41 +.99 Sep 43.72 43.75 43.72 43.75 +1.04 Oct 43.23 43.24 43.23 43.24 +1.06 Dec 42.82 43.04 42.82 43.04 +1.08 Est. sales 67,667. Fri.’s sales 186,414 Fri.’s open int 572,775, up 7,408 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 336.80 342.30 336.80 341.60 +4.80 Sep 316.40 324.10 316.40 323.80 +7.20 Oct 306.00 315.00 306.00 314.80 +8.80 Dec 307.60 316.80 307.60 316.60 +9.10 Jan 309.30 317.60 309.30 317.40 +8.90 Mar 310.90 319.30 310.80 319.00 +8.20 May 314.70 321.60 314.70 321.60 +8.10 Jul 317.30 325.10 317.30 324.80 +7.70 Aug 322.10 325.70 321.60 325.50 +7.40 Sep 320.60 325.60 320.60 325.60 +7.50 Oct 321.00 324.30 321.00 324.30 +7.20 Dec 320.90 326.60 320.90 326.50 +7.10 Jan 324.40 327.00 324.40 327.00 +6.70 Est. sales 68,673. Fri.’s sales 135,626 Fri.’s open int 541,046, up 1,495

