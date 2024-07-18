CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|540¾
|546½
|534
|538
|—1¼
|Dec
|564½
|570
|559
|562½
|—1
|Mar
|584
|590
|580
|583¼
|—
|½
|May
|597¼
|601
|591¾
|595
|Jul
|603
|607
|598¼
|600¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|617¾
|617¾
|609¾
|612¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|630
|631
|624½
|625
|—2½
|Est. sales 45,441.
|Wed.’s sales 81,056
|Wed.’s open int 416,352,
|up 2,467
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|398
|399
|390½
|391½
|—6½
|Dec
|412
|413
|405
|406
|—5¾
|Mar
|424¾
|426
|419
|419¾
|—5¼
|May
|434¼
|435¼
|428¾
|429½
|—4¾
|Jul
|441½
|442¼
|436¼
|436¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|445¼
|445¾
|440¼
|440½
|—5
|Dec
|453½
|453¾
|448
|448½
|—5¼
|Mar
|465
|465
|460¼
|460¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|471¼
|471¼
|471¼
|471¼
|—3
|Dec
|446¼
|446¾
|445¾
|446
|—5
|Dec
|446½
|446½
|446½
|446½
|—3¼
|Est. sales 129,214.
|Wed.’s sales 282,367
|Wed.’s open int 1,580,315,
|up 6,991
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327½
|330¾
|327¼
|329½
|+4¾
|Dec
|322
|323¼
|319¼
|321¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|323½
|324¼
|323½
|324¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 242.
|Wed.’s sales 966
|Wed.’s open int 5,606,
|up 128
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1097½
|1099¾
|1089
|1096
|—1¼
|Sep
|1039¾
|1042¼
|1030¼
|1038½
|+¼
|Nov
|1042
|1044½
|1031¾
|1039
|—2
|Jan
|1056¾
|1058½
|1047
|1053¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|1068
|1069¾
|1058¼
|1065½
|—1½
|May
|1076
|1078¼
|1067¼
|1075
|—1
|Jul
|1083½
|1084¾
|1074¾
|1082½
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1079¾
|1081¼
|1073¾
|1075¼
|—5½
|Nov
|1064¾
|1065¾
|1057½
|1062¼
|—2¾
|May
|1078¾
|1078¾
|1078¾
|1078¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 102,552.
|Wed.’s sales 213,498
|Wed.’s open int 842,050,
|up 5,757
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|46.22
|46.50
|45.77
|46.00
|—.21
|Sep
|45.60
|45.84
|45.06
|45.28
|—.14
|Oct
|44.66
|44.97
|44.25
|44.43
|—.14
|Dec
|44.04
|44.39
|43.71
|43.87
|—.12
|Jan
|43.76
|44.14
|43.48
|43.62
|—.14
|Mar
|43.66
|44.01
|43.41
|43.53
|—.14
|May
|43.68
|43.95
|43.40
|43.50
|—.13
|Jul
|43.61
|43.84
|43.33
|43.39
|—.18
|Aug
|43.28
|43.41
|43.16
|43.18
|—.17
|Sep
|43.00
|43.15
|42.89
|42.89
|—.19
|Oct
|42.50
|42.50
|42.50
|42.50
|—.12
|Dec
|42.48
|42.63
|42.30
|42.30
|—.18
|Est. sales 80,143.
|Wed.’s sales 217,437
|Wed.’s open int 560,657,
|up 5,599
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|339.60
|341.40
|336.00
|340.70
|+1.60
|Sep
|320.10
|321.00
|315.80
|320.50
|+1.10
|Oct
|311.20
|311.60
|306.40
|311.10
|+.50
|Dec
|312.70
|313.40
|307.60
|312.70
|+.60
|Jan
|312.70
|313.40
|308.00
|312.90
|+.60
|Mar
|314.70
|314.80
|309.80
|314.50
|+.60
|May
|317.20
|317.20
|312.40
|316.80
|+.40
|Jul
|320.80
|320.80
|316.00
|320.20
|+.20
|Aug
|321.40
|321.40
|317.00
|320.00
|—.80
|Sep
|321.20
|321.20
|317.10
|320.70
|+.10
|Oct
|316.40
|319.20
|316.40
|319.20
|+.30
|Dec
|321.10
|321.20
|318.60
|321.20
|+.10
|Est. sales 68,712.
|Wed.’s sales 160,612
|Wed.’s open int 536,623,
|up 3,554
