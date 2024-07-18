CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 540¾ 546½ 534 538 —1¼ Dec 564½ 570 559 562½ —1 Mar 584 590 580 583¼ — ½ May 597¼ 601 591¾ 595 Jul 603 607 598¼ 600¾ — ¼ Sep 617¾ 617¾ 609¾ 612¼ — ¼ Dec 630 631 624½ 625 —2½ Est. sales 45,441. Wed.’s sales 81,056 Wed.’s open int 416,352, up 2,467 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 398 399 390½ 391½ —6½ Dec 412 413 405 406 —5¾ Mar 424¾ 426 419 419¾ —5¼ May 434¼ 435¼ 428¾ 429½ —4¾ Jul 441½ 442¼ 436¼ 436¾ —4¾ Sep 445¼ 445¾ 440¼ 440½ —5 Dec 453½ 453¾ 448 448½ —5¼ Mar 465 465 460¼ 460¼ —4¼ Jul 471¼ 471¼ 471¼ 471¼ —3 Dec 446¼ 446¾ 445¾ 446 —5 Dec 446½ 446½ 446½ 446½ —3¼ Est. sales 129,214. Wed.’s sales 282,367 Wed.’s open int 1,580,315, up 6,991 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 327½ 330¾ 327¼ 329½ +4¾ Dec 322 323¼ 319¼ 321¼ +3¼ Mar 323½ 324¼ 323½ 324¼ +3¾ Est. sales 242. Wed.’s sales 966 Wed.’s open int 5,606, up 128 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1097½ 1099¾ 1089 1096 —1¼ Sep 1039¾ 1042¼ 1030¼ 1038½ +¼ Nov 1042 1044½ 1031¾ 1039 —2 Jan 1056¾ 1058½ 1047 1053¾ —2¼ Mar 1068 1069¾ 1058¼ 1065½ —1½ May 1076 1078¼ 1067¼ 1075 —1 Jul 1083½ 1084¾ 1074¾ 1082½ — ¾ Aug 1079¾ 1081¼ 1073¾ 1075¼ —5½ Nov 1064¾ 1065¾ 1057½ 1062¼ —2¾ May 1078¾ 1078¾ 1078¾ 1078¾ —3¾ Est. sales 102,552. Wed.’s sales 213,498 Wed.’s open int 842,050, up 5,757 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 46.22 46.50 45.77 46.00 —.21 Sep 45.60 45.84 45.06 45.28 —.14 Oct 44.66 44.97 44.25 44.43 —.14 Dec 44.04 44.39 43.71 43.87 —.12 Jan 43.76 44.14 43.48 43.62 —.14 Mar 43.66 44.01 43.41 43.53 —.14 May 43.68 43.95 43.40 43.50 —.13 Jul 43.61 43.84 43.33 43.39 —.18 Aug 43.28 43.41 43.16 43.18 —.17 Sep 43.00 43.15 42.89 42.89 —.19 Oct 42.50 42.50 42.50 42.50 —.12 Dec 42.48 42.63 42.30 42.30 —.18 Est. sales 80,143. Wed.’s sales 217,437 Wed.’s open int 560,657, up 5,599 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 339.60 341.40 336.00 340.70 +1.60 Sep 320.10 321.00 315.80 320.50 +1.10 Oct 311.20 311.60 306.40 311.10 +.50 Dec 312.70 313.40 307.60 312.70 +.60 Jan 312.70 313.40 308.00 312.90 +.60 Mar 314.70 314.80 309.80 314.50 +.60 May 317.20 317.20 312.40 316.80 +.40 Jul 320.80 320.80 316.00 320.20 +.20 Aug 321.40 321.40 317.00 320.00 —.80 Sep 321.20 321.20 317.10 320.70 +.10 Oct 316.40 319.20 316.40 319.20 +.30 Dec 321.10 321.20 318.60 321.20 +.10 Est. sales 68,712. Wed.’s sales 160,612 Wed.’s open int 536,623, up 3,554

