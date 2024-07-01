CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|556½
|564
|552¾
|561¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|573½
|586
|567¾
|585
|+11½
|Dec
|596¼
|609¼
|591¼
|608¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|613¾
|627½
|609½
|626½
|+11
|May
|623
|636½
|620½
|636½
|+11¼
|Jul
|626¾
|638½
|624¼
|638½
|+10¼
|Sep
|639
|643¾
|632
|643¾
|+7
|Dec
|648
|656
|645
|655¾
|+7¼
|Est. sales 59,512.
|Fri.’s sales 123,533
|Fri.’s open int 406,781,
|up 2,675
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|397¼
|401¼
|392½
|393¼
|—4
|Sep
|407½
|410
|401
|403½
|—4
|Dec
|419½
|423¼
|414¾
|417¼
|—3½
|Mar
|435
|437¼
|429¼
|432
|—2¾
|May
|443¼
|446½
|439
|442
|—2¼
|Jul
|451½
|453½
|447
|450
|—1¾
|Sep
|448¾
|453
|448¼
|451½
|+1
|Dec
|454
|459
|452¾
|458
|+2½
|Mar
|468½
|470¼
|466¾
|470¼
|+3
|May
|475¼
|475¼
|475
|475
|+¼
|Jul
|479½
|481¾
|479½
|481¾
|+2
|Dec
|456¾
|459½
|455¾
|459½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 207,630.
|Fri.’s sales 810,288
|Fri.’s open int 1,513,326,
|up 349
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|314¼
|319¼
|309¼
|309¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|327¼
|327¼
|317
|317½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 212.
|Fri.’s sales 637
|Fri.’s open int 4,982,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1148¼
|1160
|1148¼
|1158¼
|+7¾
|Aug
|1133½
|1146¾
|1129¾
|1142½
|+9
|Sep
|1100
|1106½
|1094¼
|1102¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|1104
|1109½
|1097
|1106½
|+2½
|Jan
|1117
|1123¼
|1111½
|1120¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|1122½
|1129¼
|1118
|1128
|+4¾
|May
|1129½
|1136¼
|1125¼
|1135½
|+5¼
|Jul
|1136¼
|1144¼
|1133
|1143¾
|+5¾
|Aug
|1131¼
|1131¼
|1131¼
|1131¼
|—1½
|Nov
|1097½
|1110½
|1097½
|1109½
|+8
|Jan
|1113½
|1113½
|1113½
|1113½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 106,869.
|Fri.’s sales 330,955
|Fri.’s open int 763,146,
|up 21,691
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.97
|44.85
|43.97
|44.55
|+.78
|Aug
|44.07
|45.15
|44.02
|44.93
|+.86
|Sep
|44.07
|45.18
|44.05
|44.96
|+.89
|Oct
|43.85
|45.03
|43.82
|44.82
|+.99
|Dec
|43.83
|45.05
|43.75
|44.81
|+1.02
|Jan
|43.88
|45.07
|43.81
|44.85
|+1.04
|Mar
|44.01
|45.15
|43.94
|44.94
|+1.00
|May
|44.07
|45.27
|44.07
|45.08
|+1.01
|Jul
|44.18
|45.20
|44.17
|45.14
|+.97
|Dec
|43.95
|43.95
|43.88
|43.94
|+.76
|Est. sales 70,775.
|Fri.’s sales 143,746
|Fri.’s open int 579,866,
|up 4,553
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|360.50
|366.10
|359.00
|365.80
|+5.30
|Aug
|346.00
|349.60
|344.10
|349.30
|+3.30
|Sep
|335.40
|337.40
|332.10
|336.80
|+1.10
|Oct
|331.50
|332.30
|326.20
|330.90
|—.80
|Dec
|335.50
|335.90
|329.60
|334.40
|—1.10
|Jan
|336.60
|336.70
|330.80
|335.10
|—1.50
|Mar
|336.60
|336.80
|331.90
|336.00
|—1.30
|May
|338.60
|338.60
|333.50
|337.40
|—1.20
|Jul
|341.40
|341.40
|336.40
|340.10
|—1.30
|Aug
|338.50
|338.50
|336.90
|336.90
|—3.90
|Sep
|339.90
|339.90
|336.00
|336.00
|—3.30
|Oct
|334.00
|334.00
|334.00
|334.00
|—2.30
|Dec
|335.50
|335.50
|334.30
|334.30
|—3.40
|Est. sales 76,217.
|Fri.’s sales 165,317
|Fri.’s open int 486,131,
|up 222
