CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 556½ 564 552¾ 561¾ +8¼ Sep 573½ 586 567¾ 585 +11½ Dec 596¼ 609¼ 591¼ 608¼ +11¼ Mar 613¾ 627½ 609½ 626½ +11 May 623 636½ 620½ 636½ +11¼ Jul 626¾ 638½ 624¼ 638½ +10¼ Sep 639 643¾ 632 643¾ +7 Dec 648 656 645 655¾ +7¼ Est. sales 59,512. Fri.’s sales 123,533 Fri.’s open int 406,781, up 2,675 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 397¼ 401¼ 392½ 393¼ —4 Sep 407½ 410 401 403½ —4 Dec 419½ 423¼ 414¾ 417¼ —3½ Mar 435 437¼ 429¼ 432 —2¾ May 443¼ 446½ 439 442 —2¼ Jul 451½ 453½ 447 450 —1¾ Sep 448¾ 453 448¼ 451½ +1 Dec 454 459 452¾ 458 +2½ Mar 468½ 470¼ 466¾ 470¼ +3 May 475¼ 475¼ 475 475 +¼ Jul 479½ 481¾ 479½ 481¾ +2 Dec 456¾ 459½ 455¾ 459½ +2¾ Est. sales 207,630. Fri.’s sales 810,288 Fri.’s open int 1,513,326, up 349 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 314¼ 319¼ 309¼ 309¼ —5¾ Dec 327¼ 327¼ 317 317½ —5¾ Est. sales 212. Fri.’s sales 637 Fri.’s open int 4,982, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1148¼ 1160 1148¼ 1158¼ +7¾ Aug 1133½ 1146¾ 1129¾ 1142½ +9 Sep 1100 1106½ 1094¼ 1102¾ +2¾ Nov 1104 1109½ 1097 1106½ +2½ Jan 1117 1123¼ 1111½ 1120¾ +2¾ Mar 1122½ 1129¼ 1118 1128 +4¾ May 1129½ 1136¼ 1125¼ 1135½ +5¼ Jul 1136¼ 1144¼ 1133 1143¾ +5¾ Aug 1131¼ 1131¼ 1131¼ 1131¼ —1½ Nov 1097½ 1110½ 1097½ 1109½ +8 Jan 1113½ 1113½ 1113½ 1113½ +1¼ Est. sales 106,869. Fri.’s sales 330,955 Fri.’s open int 763,146, up 21,691 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.97 44.85 43.97 44.55 +.78 Aug 44.07 45.15 44.02 44.93 +.86 Sep 44.07 45.18 44.05 44.96 +.89 Oct 43.85 45.03 43.82 44.82 +.99 Dec 43.83 45.05 43.75 44.81 +1.02 Jan 43.88 45.07 43.81 44.85 +1.04 Mar 44.01 45.15 43.94 44.94 +1.00 May 44.07 45.27 44.07 45.08 +1.01 Jul 44.18 45.20 44.17 45.14 +.97 Dec 43.95 43.95 43.88 43.94 +.76 Est. sales 70,775. Fri.’s sales 143,746 Fri.’s open int 579,866, up 4,553 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 360.50 366.10 359.00 365.80 +5.30 Aug 346.00 349.60 344.10 349.30 +3.30 Sep 335.40 337.40 332.10 336.80 +1.10 Oct 331.50 332.30 326.20 330.90 —.80 Dec 335.50 335.90 329.60 334.40 —1.10 Jan 336.60 336.70 330.80 335.10 —1.50 Mar 336.60 336.80 331.90 336.00 —1.30 May 338.60 338.60 333.50 337.40 —1.20 Jul 341.40 341.40 336.40 340.10 —1.30 Aug 338.50 338.50 336.90 336.90 —3.90 Sep 339.90 339.90 336.00 336.00 —3.30 Oct 334.00 334.00 334.00 334.00 —2.30 Dec 335.50 335.50 334.30 334.30 —3.40 Est. sales 76,217. Fri.’s sales 165,317 Fri.’s open int 486,131, up 222

