OP Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

