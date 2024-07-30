OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The company posted revenue of $542.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $600.2 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.