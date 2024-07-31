OneSpaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.8…

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.8 million.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

