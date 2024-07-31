OneMain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $71…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $922 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $918.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.