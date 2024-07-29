ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $338.2 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $338.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

