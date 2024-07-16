Omnicom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $328.1 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $328.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

