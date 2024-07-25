Olin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $74.2 million.…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $74.2 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

