Old Second Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.9…

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.9 million.

The bank, based in Aurora, Illinois, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 46 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.8 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSBC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.