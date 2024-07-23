Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $121.2…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $121.2 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $750.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $482 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

