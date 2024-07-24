Old Dominion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $322 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.48.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

