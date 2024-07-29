Oil States International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $186.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.