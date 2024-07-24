Oceaneering International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $35 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $35 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $668.8 million in the period.

