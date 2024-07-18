Oak Valley Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million…

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

The Oakdale, California-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

