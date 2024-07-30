O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $57…

Listen now to WTOP News

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $57 million.

On a per-share basis, the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.