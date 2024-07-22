NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $658 million.…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $658 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $2.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.20 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.21 to $3.63.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

