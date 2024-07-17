NVE: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.
The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.
