NovoCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.4…

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its second quarter.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.