Novartis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.24 billion.

