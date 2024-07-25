Nov Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $226 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $226 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.