Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $163.4 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $163.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects full-year earnings to be $1.53 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.