NorthWestern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $319.9 million in the period.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings to be $3.42 to $3.62 per share.

