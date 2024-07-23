Northwest Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.7…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $158 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

