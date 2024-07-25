Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $940 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.95 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.07 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.90 to $25.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $41 billion to $41.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.