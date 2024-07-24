Northrim: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Anchorage, Alaska, said it had earnings of $1.62 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

