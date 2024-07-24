Northfield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6 million in…

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and severance costs, were 17 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $31.5 million.

