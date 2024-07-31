North American Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $202 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230 million.

