Norfolk Southern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $737 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

