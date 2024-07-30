Nomura: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) on Tuesday reported net income of $442.2 million in its…

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) on Tuesday reported net income of $442.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.81 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

