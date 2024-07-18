Nokia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.2 million in…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Espoo, Finland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.12 billion.

