NMI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $92.1 million.…

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.8 million.

