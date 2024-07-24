NextEra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $6.07 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.29 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.