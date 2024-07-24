NextEra Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $62 million.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $360 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP

