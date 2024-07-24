Newmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $853 million. The Denver-based company…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $853 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period.

