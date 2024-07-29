NewMarket: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Monday reported earnings of $111.6 million in its…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Monday reported earnings of $111.6 million in its second quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $11.63 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $710.2 million in the period.

