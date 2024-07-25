New York Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported a loss of $323 million in its second quarter.

The Hicksville, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $671 million, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.4 million.

