New Oriental: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $27…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $27 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $309.6 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.