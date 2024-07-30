Live Radio
Home » Latest News » New Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

New Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $53.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $218.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up