New Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $53.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $218.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGD

