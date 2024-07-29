NETSTREIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $23.8 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 31 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.3 million, or 3 cents per share.

NETSTREIT, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.3 million.

NETSTREIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.25 to $1.28 per share.

