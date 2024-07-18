Netflix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.15…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.15 billion.

The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $4.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.70 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $9.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $9.73 billion.

