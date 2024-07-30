Neogen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $236.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.4 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $924.2 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $955 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.