NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period.

