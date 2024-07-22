NBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7…

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $194 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $140.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.