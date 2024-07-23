National Bank Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income of $26.1 million in its second quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

