Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $222 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.16 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

